Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

