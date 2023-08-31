Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,667 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $219,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 679,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 336,344 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

