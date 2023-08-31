Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,482.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,429.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,358.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.