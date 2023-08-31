Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

AXON stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.