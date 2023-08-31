Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $41.96.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

