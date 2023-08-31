VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$7.60

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$9.25 to C$7.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$6.00 target price on VerticalScope and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VerticalScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Trading Up 0.5 %

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$5.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.52.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.