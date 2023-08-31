Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 260.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

