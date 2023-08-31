Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.71.

VEEV stock opened at $192.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

