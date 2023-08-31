United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in United Rentals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $477.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.21.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.