Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

ULTA stock opened at $422.90 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,236,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.