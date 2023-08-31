Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $587.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.13.

ULTA stock opened at $422.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

