U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

