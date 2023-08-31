U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
USEG opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.89.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.