U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

