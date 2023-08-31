U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.