U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.00 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

