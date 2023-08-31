U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,196 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.