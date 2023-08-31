U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,311,785. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

