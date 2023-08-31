U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,479 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.