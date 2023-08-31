U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,062,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 290.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 231,089 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 1.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $859.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

