U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

