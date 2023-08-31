U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

