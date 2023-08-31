U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.