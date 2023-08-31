U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $258.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

