U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.09.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

