U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1,649.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

