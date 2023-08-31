U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 602 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

