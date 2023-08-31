U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,878 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 670.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

