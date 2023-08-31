U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 867.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $695.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

