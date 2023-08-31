U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 660.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $253.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $240.08 and a 1 year high of $282.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average of $253.97. The stock has a market cap of $963.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.