U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.