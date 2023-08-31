U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

