U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $434.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.92 and its 200-day moving average is $376.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

