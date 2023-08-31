U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

