U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

