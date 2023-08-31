U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

