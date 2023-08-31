U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 355,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $10.96 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

