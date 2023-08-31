U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

