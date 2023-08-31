U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.