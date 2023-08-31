U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

