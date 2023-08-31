U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,175 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $45,000.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

