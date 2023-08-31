U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

