Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.79 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
