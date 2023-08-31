Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

