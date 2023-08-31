Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 46,331 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.