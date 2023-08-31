Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 33,171 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $65.42 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

