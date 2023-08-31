Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 32,904 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

