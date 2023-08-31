Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,035 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $244.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

