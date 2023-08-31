Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,296 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $725.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $742.60 and a 200-day moving average of $700.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

