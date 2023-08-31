Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,213 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

