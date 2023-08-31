Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,345 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

